Harbor Group Inc. Purchases New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $373.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $385.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.71 and its 200 day moving average is $331.52. The company has a market cap of $371.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

