Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAYN. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial cut Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $59.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $60.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $759.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

