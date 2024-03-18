Head to Head Analysis: Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) & TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW)

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) and TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clearfield and TPT Global Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 0 3 2 0 2.40 TPT Global Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearfield presently has a consensus price target of $42.20, suggesting a potential upside of 42.38%. Given Clearfield’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearfield is more favorable than TPT Global Tech.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $217.01 million 2.01 $32.53 million $0.82 36.15 TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A ($15.22) 0.00

This table compares Clearfield and TPT Global Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than TPT Global Tech. TPT Global Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearfield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Clearfield shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Clearfield shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of TPT Global Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clearfield and TPT Global Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield 6.00% 4.22% 3.69% TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clearfield beats TPT Global Tech on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products. It also provides CraftSmart FiberFirst pedestals, an access terminal that offers a cable management and mounting bracket kit to support the deployment of access terminals; YOURx, an access terminal that provides flexibility with cable mid-span and internal splicing options; and FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment. In addition, the company offers fiber assemblies; fiber optic and copper cables, microducts, microduct accessories, and tools; and installation and connection accessories for fiber optic networks. It serves community broadband customers, multiple system operators, large regional service providers, and wireline/wireless national telco carriers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was incorpoarted in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About TPT Global Tech

(Get Free Report)

TPT Global Tech, Inc. operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication, technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service, technology platform as a service, cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network. Its cloud based UCaaS services allow businesses to access voice, data, media, and collaboration in technology markets. In addition, the company distributes pre-paid cellphone services, mobile phones, cellphone accessories, and global roaming cellphones for nationwide mobile virtual network operators and independent sales organization. Additionally, it offers mobile TV, phone, Internet, fiber optic, wireless, hosted PBX, Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, engineering, cabling, wiring, and cloud services; hosted firewall and managed MPLS service technologies. Further, the company provides cloud unified businesses services that delivers global TV broadcast and social media platform utilizing a mobile app technology on its proprietary content delivery network; and creates original live action and animated content productions for television, theatrical, home entertainment, and new media markets, as well as operates as an Internet service provider. Additionally, it develops point-of-care testing products, including SANIQuik, a sanitizing unit and QuikLAB mobile testing. The company was formerly known as Ally Pharma US, Inc. and changed its name to TPT Global Tech, Inc. in December 2014. TPT Global Tech, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.