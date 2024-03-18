Head to Head Survey: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) versus Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five9 and Onfolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $910.49 million 4.82 -$81.76 million ($1.13) -53.01 Onfolio $2.22 million 1.03 -$4.23 million ($1.64) -0.27

Onfolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onfolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -8.98% -12.51% -4.06% Onfolio -167.91% -46.21% -35.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Five9 and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.6% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Onfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Five9 and Onfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 0 3 14 0 2.82 Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Five9 presently has a consensus target price of $87.80, suggesting a potential upside of 46.58%. Onfolio has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 568.15%. Given Onfolio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Onfolio is more favorable than Five9.

Summary

Five9 beats Onfolio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. The company's platform comprises of including interactive virtual agent, agent assist, workflow automation, workforce engagement management, AI insights, and AI summaries that allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. It also matches each customer interaction with an agent resource and delivers customer data to the agent in real-time through integrations with adjacent enterprise applications, such as CRM software, to optimize the customer experience and enhance agent productivity. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

