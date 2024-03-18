HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get HEICO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HEICO

Insider Activity at HEICO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $187.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.17. HEICO has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.38 and its 200 day moving average is $174.47.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.