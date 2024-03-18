Hibbett’s (HIBB) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $74.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $82.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

HIBB stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,202. The company has a market capitalization of $788.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 892,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 31,679 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hibbett by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hibbett by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

