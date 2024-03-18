Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s previous close.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Hibbett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $68.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $806.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hibbett by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hibbett by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 892,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 31,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hibbett by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hibbett by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Hibbett by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

