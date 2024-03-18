Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HFRO opened at $6.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

