Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

HFRO opened at $6.23 on Monday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Stories

