Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $965,130.57 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,413.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $40,922.40.
  • On Monday, February 12th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17.
  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $120,947.20.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $14.63 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $17,391,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

