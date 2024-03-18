HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

HRT opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. HireRight has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of HireRight by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HireRight by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,668,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

