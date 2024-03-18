Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Director Sells $1,241,295.50 in Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.75. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.