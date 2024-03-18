Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $1,127,526. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $34.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

