Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 351 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,271,000 after purchasing an additional 840,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $43.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.