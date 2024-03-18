Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $690,000 Investment in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVYO. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KVYO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

KVYO opened at $23.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

