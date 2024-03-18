Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 166,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.94% of CalciMedica as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CalciMedica Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of CALC stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. CalciMedica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CALC. Jonestrading began coverage on CalciMedica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Transactions at CalciMedica

In other CalciMedica news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi purchased 243,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,952.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 679,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,513,720.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi purchased 243,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

