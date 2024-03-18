Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 100,000 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler purchased 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at $363,783.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler purchased 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at $363,783.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

