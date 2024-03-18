Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 500 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,431,000 after purchasing an additional 180,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $290.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.41 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.75.

Read Our Latest Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.