HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Update

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 14th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HWH International Trading Down 11.0 %

NASDAQ:HWH opened at $0.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37. HWH International has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $15.04.

HWH International Company Profile

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace platform to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. It operates HWH Marketplace, a marketing place; Hapi Café; Hapi Travel Destination platform to book travel, hotel, and vacation packages; and Hapi Wealth builder program. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

