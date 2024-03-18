iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$69.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$344,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

IAG stock opened at C$86.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.47. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$77.61 and a twelve month high of C$93.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.2240373 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.85%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

