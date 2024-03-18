Immatics (IMTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th.

Immatics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IMTX opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. Immatics has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Immatics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Immatics by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 719,634 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Immatics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 621,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.