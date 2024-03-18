Immatics (IMTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th.

Immatics Trading Up 0.1 %

IMTX stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.69. Immatics has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

Get Immatics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Immatics by 5,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Immatics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.