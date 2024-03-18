IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Laidlaw

Stock analysts at Laidlaw started coverage on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

IN8bio Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INAB opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Get IN8bio alerts:

Institutional Trading of IN8bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INAB. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IN8bio by 205.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IN8bio by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77,968 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in IN8bio by 98.3% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in IN8bio during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.