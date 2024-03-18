Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 70,305 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 79.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.