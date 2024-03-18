Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 70,305 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS PNOV opened at $35.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

