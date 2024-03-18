Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 250.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 604.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 405,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 347,547 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,692,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,132,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 34,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

UDEC stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.