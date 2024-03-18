Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN) Stake Increased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 132.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 102.2% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 257,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 130,307 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 55.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 102,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of KJAN opened at $34.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

