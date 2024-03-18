Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $538,321.80 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Haiping Dun sold 19,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $538,321.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,685,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Haiping Dun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $455,400.00.

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of ACMR opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ACM Research by 231.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ACM Research by 212.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after buying an additional 458,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

