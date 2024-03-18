Insider Selling: Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Sells 26,468 Shares of Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alcoa Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AA stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AA

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Alcoa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.