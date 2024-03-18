Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO Sells $657,077.76 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

K Christopher Farkas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, K Christopher Farkas bought 51 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.32 per share, with a total value of $9,655.32.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $242.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $244.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average of $215.96.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

