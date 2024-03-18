Insider Selling: FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells C$1,099,200.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.00, for a total transaction of C$1,099,200.00.

Douglas G. Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstService alerts:

On Thursday, February 15th, Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$225.50, for a total transaction of C$1,127,500.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.00, for a total transaction of C$1,115,000.00.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV opened at C$227.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$222.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$212.01. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of C$181.42 and a 1 year high of C$231.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.9798512 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.336 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSV

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.