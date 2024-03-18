Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Sells $2,192,250.00 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Garmin alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $2,233,350.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $2,131,800.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,123,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $2,110,200.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $145.75 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.43.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $939,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Garmin

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.