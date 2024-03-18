Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Sells $2,192,250.00 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jonathan Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $2,233,350.00.
- On Monday, March 11th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $2,131,800.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,123,250.00.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $2,110,200.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.
Garmin Stock Performance
Shares of GRMN stock opened at $145.75 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.43.
Garmin Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $939,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Garmin
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Garmin
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.