Insider Selling: Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) COO Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,162 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,908 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4,723.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,317,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,554 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HLMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

