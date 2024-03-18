Insider Selling: IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) VP Sells $421,750.00 in Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
IMAX Price Performance
NYSE IMAX opened at $16.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.82.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IMAX
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IMAX
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.