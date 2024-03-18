Insider Selling: IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) VP Sells $421,750.00 in Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAXGet Free Report) VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE IMAX opened at $16.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in IMAX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IMAX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IMAX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in IMAX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

