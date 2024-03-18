Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) SVP Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI opened at $317.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.14. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.19 and a 52 week high of $354.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

