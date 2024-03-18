Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,628,100.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Moderna Trading Up 0.4 %

MRNA opened at $103.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.59. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $163.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. Moderna’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.