Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $302,086.40 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total value of $302,086.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PCTY opened at $166.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day moving average of $170.07. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paylocity by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,555,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,275 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after acquiring an additional 658,057 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,172,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $90,181,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,063,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

