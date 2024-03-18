Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$343,200.00.
Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Todd Burdick sold 21,960 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$288,334.80.
Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$14.28 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$10.38 and a 1 year high of C$15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
