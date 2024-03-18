Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$343,200.00.

Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Todd Burdick sold 21,960 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$288,334.80.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$14.28 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$10.38 and a 1 year high of C$15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Peyto Exploration & Development

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.