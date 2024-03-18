Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $4,561,957.26 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Scott Davis sold 57,666 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $4,561,957.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,609.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $78.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.10 and a beta of 0.70. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

