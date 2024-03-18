Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $4,561,957.26 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Scott Davis sold 57,666 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $4,561,957.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,609.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Procore Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $78.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.10 and a beta of 0.70. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCOR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.
Procore Technologies Company Profile
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Procore Technologies
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.