Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,274,025.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bobby Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $205,575.00.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 2.1 %

REPX stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $593.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.91). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

