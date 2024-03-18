Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Target Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $164.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.14. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Target by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

