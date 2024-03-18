Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Target Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:TGT opened at $164.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.14. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Target by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
