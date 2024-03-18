Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CFO Sells $1,022,106.28 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GAP Stock Up 2.6 %

GPS opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. GAP’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GAP by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

