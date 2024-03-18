Insider Selling: Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $218.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $258.13.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.67.

Read Our Latest Report on MTN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.