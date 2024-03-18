Insider Selling: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $266.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $160.41 and a 1 year high of $272.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

