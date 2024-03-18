Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells 7,813 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,121.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 14th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,636 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $268,888.00.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Z

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.