Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 119 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 289,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 588,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $203,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $374.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $385.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.71 and its 200 day moving average is $331.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

