Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 225 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

Oracle stock opened at $126.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $129.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.13.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

