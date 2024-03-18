Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $73.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

