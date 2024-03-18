Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,334,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,170,000 after buying an additional 3,429,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,916,000 after buying an additional 3,047,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $161.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $162.73. The company has a market capitalization of $378.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

