Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $409,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $341,922,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AON by 200.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 831,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,171,000 after purchasing an additional 555,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 410.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,184,000 after purchasing an additional 526,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $318.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.97. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $284.12 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.